Black Wings end their series of defeats in Innsbruck

On match day number 42 of the win2day ICE Hockey League, the Black Wings from Linz won 5:4 after a shootout at HC Innsbruck.

After Roe’s opening goal for Linz (15th), Green equalized for Innsbruck (17th), but the 1-1 only lasted 40 seconds until the Black Wings took the lead again through Knott (17th).

Green’s second goal restored the tie (24th), the Haie even went ahead 4-2 thanks to goals from Mackin (25th) and Winkler (35th).

Romig makes Black Wings cheer

Würschl’s goal shortly before the second period break (38th) made the game exciting again, Knott equalized for Linz in the 41st minute. Despite many chances on both sides, no further goals were scored in regular time; it was only in the shootout that Romig was able to score the decisive goal for the Black Wings.

HC Innsbruck is in fourth place with 66 points, the Black Wings climb to sixth place with 63 points and thus into the playoff ranks.

