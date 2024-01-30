Black year for the Exor group subsidiary: Philips falls into “night” respirators

#Black #year #Exor #group #subsidiary #Philips #falls #night #respirators

These are days of problems for John Elkann, president of Exor, the Agnelli family’s investment holding company. The tensions with the government over the “Frenchisation” of Stellantis were not enough, together with the pressure to increase vehicle production in Italy and the overtures of Minister Adolfo Urso for a second manufacturer to invest in the country. It was Philips, the Dutch health technology company in which Exor, last summer, staked 2.6 billion for 15%, with the possibility of bringing the stake up to a maximum limit of 20%. percent.

Philips, once a leader in consumer electronics, has in fact suspended the sale of new ventilators for the treatment of sleep apnea in the United States, after reaching an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration (Fda). The deal followed the recall of millions of devices in 2021 that were found to be potentially toxic. The next step will be the company’s communication of the improvements made to the product. And until the conditions are met, no new «Respironics» device can be sold on the US market. Philips set aside 363 million in the fourth quarter of the year to meet the target. The decree is now being finalized and will be submitted to the competent US court for approval.

Yesterday, on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the stock reached the minimum of 19.23 euros (-7%) and then rose again and closed at 20.11 with a drop of 4.1%. The change, however, was slight for Exor in Milan: -0.18%.

An analyst’s comment: «Uncertainty represents the worst evil for the stock market. It is a situation that repeats itself shortly after. It is important, at this point, to draw a clear line. It is not said that all evils have a silver lining.” According to UBS, “the affair will result in a loss of turnover of approximately 400 million for Philips.” Ing’s point of view: «The agreement with the FDA is in our opinion punitive as Philips will take several years to meet the requirements and it will be difficult to recover Respironics’ market position in the USA». In the last financial year Philips’ turnover was 18.16 billion, with a loss of approximately 465 million dollars.

It was clear to Exor that the group involved in healthcare was going through a difficult period. Hence the holding company’s commitment to providing all the necessary support for long-term relaunch and value creation plans, in the case of Philips oriented towards improving people’s health and well-being. And health, luxury and technology, in addition to the traditional Agnelli businesses, are increasingly part of Exor’s broad range of action. Finally, the possibility that Ferrari (Exor) is considering bringing its registered office back to Italy from Holland, thanks to the new capital bill, would not be confirmed.