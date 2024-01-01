Blackview BL6000 Pro – 5G Smartphone with Dual SIM – Robust Outdoor Mobile Phone – Waterproof & Shockproof – 8GB + 256GB – Triple Rear Camera 48MP – Strong Battery 5280mAh – European Version

Experience 5G speed in a durable package

The world of smartphones is getting faster and faster and the Blackview phone is no exception. This device offers you unparalleled speed to meet all your mobile needs. Powered by 5G technology, you can watch movies, download files, use apps and play games at lightning speed.

But that is not all! The Blackview phone is also built to military standard MIL-STD-810G, meaning it is tough enough to withstand both the harsh work environments and the demands of extreme athletes.

Incredible military-grade performance

Whether you’re an outdoor professional or just someone who values ​​quality and reliability, the Blackview phone is for you. It has passed 10 tests according to military standard MIL-STD-810G, which means it can easily survive immersion in water, shock, drops and dust.

Photos on land or in water

One of the most outstanding features of this smartphone is the camera. The Blackview phone has a triple 48MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera with an ultra-wide 125° angle.

Wherever you are, you will always have the opportunity to take stunning photos or videos. And thanks to the many features and superior image processing software combined with the camera, you can be sure your shots will always look great.

Cutting-edge technology, lasts longer

This phone also offers a long-lasting 5280mAh battery, a 6.36-inch FHD+ display and 256GB storage with 8GB RAM. Additionally, it has a multi-satellite navigation system and runs on Android 10 OS.

Satisfaction guaranteed

Blackview prides itself on delivering the highest quality mobile phones, assembled with the utmost care. If you still have a problem, you also receive a 24-month guarantee against manufacturing defects.

With the Blackview cell phone you not only have a powerful but also stress-free smartphone. Immerse yourself in the world of 5G speed and robust performance and discover what it means to be equipped with this cutting-edge technology.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

