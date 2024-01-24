Blackview BL8000 5G – Acceptable daytime camera, modest when it comes to night shots

#Blackview #BL8000 #Acceptable #daytime #camera #modest #night #shots

Blackview BL8000 5G it’s a fairly affordable rugged phone with midrange specs, and given that, I don’t expect much from the camera. On the back there is a triple setup that brings a 50 MP main camera with Samsung GN5 sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP bokeh camera. At the back there is a triple setup that brings a 50 MP main camera with sensor Samsung GN5an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP bokeh camera.

In front we get a 16 MP selfie sensor. In theory we have 4K quality footage, but the option only appears if we select Beauty Mode. We can take 50 MP photos, but there is a quad pixel technology here that combines 4 pixels into one and takes 12.5 MP photos. Using the external screen integrated in the back we can take selfies using the main camera.

However, I found the mode of operation quite cumbersome. I think it would have been easier if I could press the volume buttons to capture the photo. However, we need to press the small shutter button displayed on the display of only 1.3 inches from the back. Let’s see how my photos look like though.

I took pictures on a cold and cloudy day in January, in Ploiesti. We start with the shots near the Toma Caragiu theater, those taken with the main sensor. I notice pretty good color accuracy in this case, and details are visible even if I manually zoom in on the photo. We’re not bad at zoom either, and I appreciate the stabilization system that does a good job when zooming.

In the case of the first photographed building, I also notice the first disturbing chromatic difference between the main camera and the ultrawide one. Contrast increases, details are lost, captures have a yellowish tint. We’ve seen this phenomenon before with affordable low-end phones.

Selfies aren’t the worst in the world, but what’s behind me is overexposed or burnt out. The texture of the skin and clothes is nice, but if I zoom in, the details are lost. I have photos of statues, buildings, and the portrait function was applied to the statue of IL Caragiale near the Palace of Culture. I also tried to take some macro samples, but the 2 MP camera is struggling, especially since it was quite cold and cloudy outside. Low light, weak shots. I think the results would have looked better on a sunny summer day.

Blackview BL8000 5G offers a “Night Mode”, but the truth is that it doesn’t really have an effect. I’ve taken photos both with and without this mode, and the results are similar. I even tend to think that the shots taken without this mode turned out better. We have some details at night, but we shouldn’t have high expectations in the case of low-light photos. I took pictures of some buildings, statues, and took selfies, and you can see the results in the gallery above.

We also get to filming, where the stabilization is not exactly excellent. The quality of these clips doesn’t break records either, especially since I shot in Full HD. Colors are rendered OK and the zoom does a pretty good job. The autofocus is not exactly fast, but in the case of the autofocus test I notice fine details on that red fire hydrant.

I also have clips made near the Palace of Culture, where I tested the stabilization system on the stairs. Although we have OIS here, when I move the phone it feels like the action is rendered robotically, not exactly natural. The night shot is extremely dark and the behavior reminds me of another affordable phone namely the Allview Viper V10. And that model darkened the shots too much, although in the preview things were OK.

Blackview BL8000 5G it is a robust terminal that has many qualities, but in the case of photo / video capture it does not impress. I was happy with the colors rendered using the main, selfie and close-up cameras, but the phone shows its limits in other usage scenarios.

