Blake Lively shares highlight of 2023: ‘Pumping breast milk at Disneyland’ | Stars

On Instagram, actress Blake Lively (36) shares her highlights of the year, including her visit to Disneyland Paris. She beams next to Remy, the rat from Ratatouille, with a portable breastfeeding pump strapped to her pants.

“It’s great that you are normalizing pumping in public,” he said on Instagram. For many mothers, expressing breastfeeding in, say, the Space Mountain queue is quite recognizable. The fact that Blake Lively now shares that photo without hesitation is widely applauded on social media.

Lively announced in February this year that she was welcoming her fourth child with actor Ryan Reynolds. They have never revealed whether it is a girl or a boy. She did share some photos from Disneyland Paris from her recent visit. Including a selfie with Mickey Mouse ears in front of Belle’s castle, and a photo with her older sister Robin.

