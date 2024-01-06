Blanquiazul Night 2024: What stands are available for the presentation of Alianza Lima?

#Blanquiazul #Night #stands #presentation #Alianza #Lima

Ticket prices for the Blanquiazul Night 2024. (Credits: Alianza Lima)

Everything is ready for the Blanquiazul Night 2024. Alianza Lima announced all the details for the official presentation of its squad to win League 1 and reach the last stages of the Copa Libertadores.

The Victorian club made it official that the most anticipated event for all its fans will take place next Monday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. at the National Stadium. Alejandro Restrepo and his pupils will have to shine against Once Caldas. The multi-time champion of Colombia and owner of the Copa Libertadores title in 2004 will be one of the protagonists in the ‘people’s team’ party.

And this Friday, January 5, ticket sales will begin at 11:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at S/. 33.90 soles for the popular stands and up to S/. 229.90 soles for box. It should be noted that the value of the tickets has a special promotion for 2024 Subscribers.

Tickets are available through the Joinnus portal. José Díaz’s colossus is expected to look full and be painted blue and white, just as the fans did throughout last season.

A few hours after starting the sale of tickets for the Blanquiazul Night 2024, Alianza Lima announced that more than 25 thousand tickets have already been sold. The south stand was sold out, there are no more tickets. The other areas are about to run out, the Victorian squad made 36 thousand tickets available for all their fans.

The south stand was sold out for the Blue and White Night 2024.

– North: 33.90 soles

– On: 33.90 soles

– East: 69.90 soles

– West Lateral: 139.90 soles

– Occidente Central: 179.90 soles

– Stage: 229.90 soles

– Blanquiazul Hospitality: 339.90 soles

Ticket prices for the Blue and White Night 2024.

– Entrance to Palco Alianza Lima in the south grandstand.

– Enjoy drinks and snacks.

– Personalized attention.

– Meet and greet with club legend.

– Collectible items from the event and more.

All the benefits of Hospitality Blanquiazul.

Preferential sale: Friday, January 5

– From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: preferential sale for 2024 Annual Subscribers, subscribed to Íntimo.

– From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: preferential sale for all 2024 Annual Subscribers.

– From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: preferential sale for all 2024 Annual Passes and Intimate Passes in general.

General sale: Friday, January 5

– From 5:30 p.m.: general sale.

Sales schedule for the Blue and White Night 2024.

The presentation of Alianza Lima will be broadcast on the Liga 1 Max channel, the official signal of the Peruvian tournament will be in charge of carrying all the incidents of the ‘blanquiazul’ party. It will do so through different operators such as DirecTV, Best Cable, Claro TV, among others.

The Liga 1 Play streaming platform will be available to all those who sign up for the subscription for a monthly payment of S/. 59.90 soles. Infobae Perú will also have all the details of the Blue and White Night: preview, minute by minute, best plays, goals, statements by the protagonists and much more.

2023: Alianza Lima 2-1 Junior

2022: Alianza Lima 1-0 Independiente Medellín

2020: Lima Alliance 1-2 Millionaires

2019: Alianza Lima 3-0 Barcelona SC

2018: Alianza Lima 0-2 Audax Italiano

2017: Alianza Lima 0-2 Palestino

2016: Alianza Lima 3-2 Emelec

2015: Alianza Lima 1-0 Fénix

2014: Lima Alliance 2-1 Rentistas

2013: Alianza Lima 6-1 Universitario de Sucre

2012: Alianza Lima 1-1 Atlético Cerro

With scores from Pablo Lavandeira and Gabriel Costa, the then two-time national champions defeated the ‘coffee’ team. (Youtube Latina)