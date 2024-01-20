Blasphemous II also comes in a collector’s edition News block

#Blasphemous #collectors #edition #News #block

SelectaPlay has confirmed that the Blasphemous II Collector’s Edition will be released for Xbox consoles in early 2024, with plans for a physical collector’s edition for Switch and PlayStation 5.

Publisher and distributor SelectaPlay is responsible for the design and creation of the boxed collector’s edition of Blasphemous II, as well as its European and North American release and distribution. The Game Kitchen and Team 17 teamed up to create a very cool physical version for fans of the action platformer.

In addition to the game, the package includes a Steelbook case with exclusive graphics, a printed instruction manual, a thank you letter from Game Kitchen, a Marca del Martitio coin, three art cards with new illustrations, two CDs with music composed by Carlos Viola, and a collector’s CD cover with the code to download the digital soundtrack.

It’s not over yet, the edition will include a printed game guide with more than 60 pages, a beautiful illustrated album and a certificate of authenticity, all in a specially designed, premium collector’s box.

