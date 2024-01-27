Blatant ignorance of the highway code

Compliance with the highway code is mandatory for all vehicles.

Emergency. Street users in most of the Capital lament accidents which, for the most part, are fatal and are caused by scooter riders. Some motorcycle scooter drivers deplore cases of failure to master the highway code, creating this problem. Thus, a major awareness-raising operation was launched yesterday by the Traffic Accident Brigade (BAC) with the “Riders Scoots Community” association. With the aim of ensuring that motorcycle and especially scooter drivers respect this code. During the day yesterday, nearly two hundred motorcycles were made aware, with the mobilization of the police on the streets of Tana “The objective of this operation is to remind these motorcycle drivers of the importance of the highway code which many of them are not yet aware of, especially scooter riders,” explains Tsiferana Randriamanamidona, national president of the “Riders Scoot Community”.

Motorcyclists share the importance of this operation since respecting the highway code is the first solution to avoid these repeated accidents. “The majority of motorcycle scooter accidents are linked to non-compliance with the highway code, we understand that, including excessive speed and mainly overtaking on the right side which could cause loss of control,” explains a driver. of motorcycle taxi. In addition, technical problems with motorcycles, particularly with the brakes, but also the absence of mirrors are the cause of accidents.

Taken measures

Furthermore, in the Capital, most motorcycles are declared 49 CC and do not even require a driving license, allowing anyone who wants to drive them. “If a driving license is not required for all motorcycle drivers regardless of the type of motorcycle, the situation will get worse since the number of these types of motorcycles will continue to increase,” continues the president of the “Riders Scoot Community” association.

The Ministry of Transport and Meteorology has recorded up to forty accidents with twenty-nine injuries and ten deaths during this first month of 2024, most of them caused by motorcycles. A decision was therefore taken to put into practice important measures to avoid these types of fatal accidents. “Great awareness of know-how and behavior on the roads. There is also massive monitoring of driving licenses to allow everyone to drive with peace of mind,” explains an official from this ministry. The consumption of alcoholic beverages, the number of passengers for each motorcycle and also speeding will be subject to measures.

The motorcycle drivers association advocates respect for others to achieve this objective. The training it provides to motorcyclists involves this know-how on the roads.

Miora Raharisolo