Bleeding gums… 7 effective home remedies at home without medications

#Bleeding #gums.. #effective #home #remedies #home #medications

Bleeding gums are a common oral health problem and are often an early symptom of gum disease. They are mainly caused by the buildup of plaque in the gums, which in turn can lead to inflammation and swelling of the gums known as gingivitis.

How to stop bleeding gums naturally

According to the “pharmeasy” website, when bleeding gums are evident while brushing or flossing, it may be ignored thinking it is normal. However, bleeding gums can sometimes indicate a serious medical condition.

Home remedies for bleeding gums

Simple measures can be taken at home to prevent bleeding gums. Some measures include:

1. Maintain good oral hygiene

Bleeding gums is a sign of poor oral hygiene. Gums bleed or swell when plaque builds up at the gum line. For pregnant women, good oral hygiene is extremely important.

2. Increase your intake of vitamin C

A diet rich in vitamin C can boost the functioning of the immune system. It can also help prevent gum infections that lead to bleeding gums.

3. Increase your intake of vitamin K

Taking vitamin K supplements can help relieve bleeding gums. Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, and a deficiency of vitamin K can lead to easy bleeding. Some food sources rich in vitamin K that you can easily include in your daily meals are cabbage, green cabbage, mustard leaves, and spinach.

4. Quit smoking

When you smoke, your body’s immune system weakens. This makes it difficult for your body to fight plaque bacteria that lead to gum disease. Quitting smoking can help heal gums and stop bleeding.

5. Use cold compresses

Cold compresses when applied to the gums can control swelling and restrict bleeding. It also helps control inflammation.

6. Drink green tea

Drinking green tea daily can help relieve bleeding gums because it contains natural antioxidants.

7. Use salt water to rinse

Since gum disease is mainly caused by the growth of bacteria and infections in the mouth, rinsing your mouth with warm salt water daily can help reduce bacteria in the gums and help you get rid of bleeding gums. Add salt to lukewarm water and rinse your mouth for a few seconds throughout the day at regular intervals. To get relief from bleeding gums.