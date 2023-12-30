Blink outdoor surveillance camera with a 50 percent discount

#Blink #outdoor #surveillance #camera #percent #discount

Amazon also offers strong offers on New Year’s Eve. For example, the popular Blink Outdoor surveillance camera is now available with a 50 percent discount. We present the model in more detail.

Shortly before New Year’s Eve, Amazon is reducing the popular one Blink Outdoor surveillance camera with a strong 50 percent discount – it has never been cheaper! Stay safe and strike today. Thanks to the battery, the camera can also be installed without a cable.

Top-Deal im Detail: Blink Outdoor-Kamera

Surveillance cameras secure the house and ensure a good feeling. The Blink wireless WiFi camera is suitable for outdoor and indoor use. If you wish, you can see either the entrance door and garage or your premises.

The security camera provides images in HD resolution. It has a field of view of 110 degrees and therefore a large surveillance space. Functions such as infrared night vision, motion detector and two-way audio are particularly practical in everyday life.

Controlling the camera is easy and can also be done via an app or Amazon’s Alexa. You will be informed directly on your smartphone via the Blink app when the WiFi camera detects movements. However, if recordings are to be saved in the cloud, an additional, paid subscription is required.

A big advantage of the device: It does not require a power cable and installation is child’s play. You can therefore easily use the security camera exactly where you want. The two AA batteries included last for two years.

That’s why the camera is a good choice

The Blink surveillance camera impresses with its wide range of functions, flexible application options and easy installation. It is radically reduced on Amazon: you save 50 percent and pay less than 50 euros. The camera has never been cheaper. Grab it now and secure your home and garden!

