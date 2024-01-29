Blinken’s agenda includes meetings and visit to the Luanda Science Center

The North American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is already in Luanda, as part of a tour to the continent, which aims to reinforce the commitment of the United States of America (USA) to African countries.

After the meetings that Blinken will have with the US Embassy in Angola, a visit to the Luanda Science Center is planned, and a meeting at the facilities of the mobile telephone operator Africell.

The highlight will be the meeting that the US Secretary of State will have with President João Lourenço in an audience at the Presidential Palace.

With a view to strengthening relations between the two countries, Blinken will later meet with the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António.

It is worth remembering that the ambassador of the United States of America in Angola said that Antony Blinken’s visit to the country is part of the continuity of the discussions that began at the White House meeting between presidents João Lourenço and Joe Biden.

Tulinabo Mushingi said that economic diplomacy, security and good governance are the three pillars of the US Secretary of State’s agenda for our country.