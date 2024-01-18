“Blinken’s visit demonstrates the geopolitical importance of Angola in Africa” ​​

The specialist in International Relations and university professor, Osvaldo Mboco, considered this Thursday, the 18th, the visit of the North American Secretary of State, to four African countries, including Angola, as a demonstration of the geopolitical importance of our country on the African continent .

Speaking to the Kianda’s Mailon the occasion of Antony Blinken’s visit, to be carried out between the 21st and 26th of January this year, to the countries of Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola, Osvaldo Mboco says that the fact that the American government has listed Angola In this tour of Africa, it clearly demonstrates the perception that the United States has of the role that Angola plays in terms of conflict management and resolution on the African continent.

“It is an important indicator, which to a certain extent, brings the perspective that Angola’s image in the international system on these matters is, in fact, well rated”, said the expert, adding that it is an important period in Angolan diplomacy.

Osvaldo Mboco emphasizes Angola as a country on the rise in the African region and beyond, which has become an esteemed and suitable partner for the North American Government, highlighting Luanda’s role in mediating the dispute between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, as one of the Defense and Security themes, which could fill the conversation between Blinken and President João Lourenço, during this visit by the US Secretary to Angola.

The international relations specialist also foresees, during Blinken’s visit to Angola, the topic of the Lobito Corridor, as one that cannot be left out in the cooperation between Luanda and Washington.

According to a note from the US Department of State published today on its website, throughout the trip, the Secretary will highlight how the United States has accelerated the US-Africa partnership, since the Summit of African Leaders at the White House, including in areas such as climate, food and health security.

It will emphasize the future-focused economic partnership, and how the United States is investing in infrastructure in Africa to boost bilateral trade, create jobs domestically and on the continent, and help Africa compete in the global marketplace.

Furthermore, Antony Blinken will take advantage of his visit to these countries to promote security partnerships based on shared values, such as respect for human rights, the promotion of democracy and the expansion of the rule of law.

It is also planned to reaffirm the US commitment to West African coastal partner countries through the Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, the US partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address regional challenges, and US efforts to support African leadership in escalating tensions and adopting diplomatic solutions to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.