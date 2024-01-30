Blizzard’s new boss is ex-Call of Duty boss

Following the recent departure of Mike Ybarra as president of Blizzard, Johanna Faries has been proposed as his successor. Faries previously served as general manager of the Call of Duty franchise.

Faries is aware that her appointment as Blizzard’s new president may strike a chord with employees and that there may also be a lot of questions. Of course, she is referring to the fact that she previously worked at Activision, and Blizzard has been trying for years to keep Activision management away from Blizzard as much as possible.

Faries recognizes that the different branches of the company (Activision, Blizzard and King) make their own games and each have their own work culture and gaming philosophy, so she realizes that she should not work at Blizzard with the same mentality that she had at Call of Duty had. She therefore starts her new role with “sensitivity to these dynamics” and “deep respect for Blizzard”.

In concrete terms, Faries will start working as the new president of Blizzard from February 5.

