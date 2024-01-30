blockages maintained in Ile-de-France, pending government announcements scheduled for Tuesday

A convoy en route to Rungis

The convoy of farmers, which had stopped for the night near Limoges (Haute-Vienne), set off again on Tuesday morning, heading towards the Rungis market. The latter intend to occupy in the afternoon, at the call of the Rural Coordination (CR), the Rungis international market, the largest in the world, noted a photographer from Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., more than 200 tractors, of all sizes, set off on the A20 towards Paris. They plan to pass through Orléans before arriving at Rungis “after 4 p.m.”according to the union.

Departing Monday morning from Agen (Lot-et-Garonne), with around thirty tractors, the procession continued to lengthen along the road during the day. On their journey, the farmers were successively joined by colleagues from the department in Cancon (Lot-et-Garonne), then in Bergerac and Périgueux in Dordogne. They had lunch on Monday evening at the Haute-Vienne departmental chamber of agriculture, managed by the CR, before sleeping in a gymnasium in Panazol, in the Limoges agglomeration.

“The convoys are arriving from all sides, it’s crazy! »exclaimed the co-president of Rural Coordination José Perez, interviewed by AFP. “It’s really very powerful what we are experiencing. The people are with us, we could see throughout the journey that the French love their farmers”he said. “It’s wonderful the welcome we receive at the side of the road. It feels like the Tour de France. The public is enthusiastic and it warms my heart”also rejoiced Aurélie Armand, vice-president of the union.

From Sunday evening, law enforcement officers and gendarmerie armored vehicles were deployed around the Rungis international market. According to the authorities, the police will have to act with “moderation” pour ” to secure “ the blocking points announced around Paris and ensure that the market “can work”.

A convoy of tractors on the road towards Rungis, in Villeneuve-sur-Lot (Lot-et-Garonne), January 29, 2024. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

