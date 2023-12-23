Blockchain research platform predicts: These 4 Cryptos will rise

#Blockchain #research #platform #predicts #Cryptos #rise

There are signs that the bull market is steadily returning, usually resulting in notable increases in the value of altcoins. According to the blockchain analytics platform Saintly there are four specific crypto projects that deserve extra attention in this phase. These are Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fetch.ai (FET) and Dent (DENT).

Santiment bases its choice on observations of the behavior of the largest whales of certain cryptocurrencies in withdrawing their coins from exchanges. This is often seen as a bullish signal as transferring coins to personal wallets or cold storage is interpreted as a sign that investors plan to hold their coins for a longer period of time. It appears that this group of large owners is positioning themselves for a bull market.

In the last three months, the top 10 exchange addresses holding Ethereum have seen a 4.3% decline. Shiba Inu also recorded a marked decline of 2.7% over the same period. Remarkably, Fetch.ai (FET) had the most significant pullback among exchanges, down 26.1%. Dent (DENT) showed the smallest decline, with an outflow of 1.5%. This decline in coins on exchanges reduces liquidity, which can lead to less market volatility and potentially higher prices as there are fewer coins available for immediate trading.

Fetch.ai seems ready for further growth

According to prominent crypto analyst Rekt Capital, Fetch.ai, a project that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain technology, is on the verge of even more price growth. The project has recently shown impressive growth of 300% over a two-month period.

Rekt Capital projects that this upward trend will continue. Fetch.ai, which focuses on automating processes such as flight bookings, recently announced a partnership with SingularityNET. This collaboration is seen as an important factor contributing to the current positive market movements.

