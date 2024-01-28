blocking Paris risks not serving the “interests of farmers”, believes Marc Fesneau

#blocking #Paris #risks #serving #interests #farmers #believes #Marc #Fesneau

The Minister of Agriculture expressed his doubts on Sunday January 28 about the blocking of road access to Paris announced by the FNSEA and Young Farmers on Saturday. “It is an act which, in the end, mainly penalizes Parisians”Marc Fesneau said on BFMTV, before continuing: “Blocking the whole of Ile-de-France, I’m not sure that that will serve the interests of farmers”. Follow our live stream.

Gabriel Attal admits not having “not answered” has “all the discomfort” of the profession. While the farmers announced that they wanted to block Paris on Monday, the Prime Minister recognized, during his trip to Indre-et-Loire on Sunday, that with the “first measures” announced Friday evening, “we have not yet responded (…) to what constitutes the discomfort and uneasiness of our farmers today”. Gabriel Attal also assured that “other decisions” will be taken “in the coming weeks”.

Eric Ciotti (LR) proposes a minimum income of 1,500 euros for farmers. The president of the Republicans estimates on Sunday, in an interview with JDDthat the government’s responses to their anger are “ridiculously weak”. He therefore proposes the establishment of a “financial support system for farmers who live below the poverty line. No farmer must earn less than 1,500 euros net per month”says Eric Ciotti.

Announcements that did not convince. Gabriel Attal’s outstretched hand towards the agricultural world has neither seduced all the farmers, who are continuing the movement, nor the environmentalists. “He discovered the subject in four days and I think that’s a bit short”lamented on franceinfo the president of the France Nature Environnement association. “It’s all the shorter because apparently he only heard the speech of the productivist union of the FNSEA which only represents the interests of industrial agriculture”added Antoine Gatet.