Blocking third-party cartridges protects you from viruses!

#Blocking #thirdparty #cartridges #protects #viruses

HP boss Enrique Lores has given a new, quite original reason why they are doing everything they can to prevent customers from using third-party printer cartridges: This would protect users from malware.

From the cartridge to the network?

In a conversation with the US broadcaster CNBC, Lores was asked about, among other things, the issue of printer cartridges. There is now even a lawsuit against the company because it took its fight against third-party ink cartridges a little too far: After firmware updates, the printers completely refused to work if no HP cartridge was available.

The HP boss cited security issues as one of the reasons for this. “We have seen that viruses can be embedded in the cartridges. They can then get into the printer through the cartridge and from the printer into the network,” said Lores. Given that the cartridges have had their own electronics built into them for some time, this sounds understandable at first.

Watch on YouTube

The colleagues at the US magazine Ars Technica therefore asked various security experts whether such attacks had already occurred before. However, no one here could name such a case. And those surveyed were also extremely skeptical as to whether Lores was actually describing a realistic scenario. After all, spreading malware via ink cartridges, some of which lie around in stores for months before being gradually deployed, would not be a particularly effective form of distribution.

‘)/*]]>*/

That’s not how it works

The only case in which such an attack vector has been discussed so far was research carried out by HP itself. The company itself commissioned security experts to inject malware into a system via printer cartridges. This was actually achieved with a third-party cartridge. However, such an attack has never been seen in the wild.

It can also be noted here that HP’s approach in this regard is rather counterproductive anyway. The best protection against malware is still to operate devices with the most up-to-date firmware in which known vulnerabilities have been closed. However, HP is now ensuring that users are more wary of installing firmware updates, as this can obviously result in their printer refusing to work afterwards – this is a clear disservice to security and the suspicion is that HP only hinders the use of third-party cartridges in order to secure more shares in the lucrative ink business.

Summary

HP boss sees malware danger in third-party cartridges

According to Lores, the use of third-party cartridges is intended to protect networks

Experts doubt that malware is spread via ink cartridges

No known cases of viruses in printer cartridges

HP study shows possible attack via third-party cartridge

Firmware updates from HP prevent the use of third-party cartridges

Update reluctance increases the risk of security vulnerabilities

See also: