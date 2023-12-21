Bloober Team and Skybound Entertainment join forces

The developers known for their atmospheric horror games and the publisher behind The Walking Dead have started working on a new joint project. Based on what has been said so far, it is a completely new title.

In the last couple of years, the Bloober Team has put quite a few enjoyable horror games on the table, mainly based on atmosphere and environment, just think of the Layers of Fear games or The Medium, which operates with parallel planes. Of course, the developers have recently been in the spotlight in connection with the Silent Hill 2 remake together with Konami, and if their previous statements are to be believed, the work on the game is already on the finish line.

It’s no wonder that they are already thinking about the implementation of their strategic plan for the future and by the end of 2027, and as part of this, they have started working on a brand new game together with Skybound Entertainment. The publisher, which also publishes The Walking Dead and Invincible comics and series, wants to make a game from a previously unadapted IP, and the task will be up to the Bloober Team.

It is not yet known which franchise this new game will belong to, or whether it will be a completely new IP developed for the project. We will know more about the project named mystical “R” in 2025, so this announcement feels a little early for now, regardless, we are curious to see what will come out of it.

