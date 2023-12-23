Bloober Team collaborates with Skybound Entertainment on a new game –

Veteran horror developer Bloober Team has teamed up with Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment to work on a new game set for release in 2025. In a press release received by Comic Book, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno provided some insight into the project, which is currently referred to as R:

“This project is a new step in our second-party strategy, where we work with external partners to deliver our horror know-how. These are titles that should not only bring us financial profit, but are also the next steps in realizing of our strategy by the end of 2027. We have known our friends at Skybound for a long time and I am sure it will be a successful collaboration.”

While details about the game are limited, the obvious assumption here is that it’s based on The Walking Dead franchise. We’ve seen many video games based on the franchise released over the years, with the most notable examples being Telltale Games’ episodic series. 2023 saw the release of the disastrous The Walking Dead: Destinies, so the game would be a chance to help redeem the series in the world of video games.

