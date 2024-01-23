Blood test can make Alzheimer’s diagnosis much easier and cheaper | Tech and Science

#Blood #test #Alzheimers #diagnosis #easier #cheaper #Tech #Science

A blood test appears to be just as good at detecting Alzheimer’s disease as much more intensive and expensive research methods, such as a brain scan or spinal tap. This is evident from new research published on Monday in JAMA Neurology.

The tests measure the proteins beta-amyloid and p-tau217, because these accumulate in the brain of someone with Alzheimer’s. The test can even detect Alzheimer’s before someone has symptoms.

The blood test is simple and was found to be up to 96 percent accurate in identifying elevated levels of beta-amyloid and up to 97 percent in identifying p-tau217.

“80 percent of individuals could be definitively diagnosed based on a blood test without any other testing,” claims lead author Nicholas Ashton in The Guardian.

There are indications that the drugs donanemab and lecanemab can slow the cognitive decline of Alzheimer’s patients. People who want to qualify for the drugs must prove that they have amyloid in their brain. The blood test can offer a solution for them. Both medications are not (yet) available in the Netherlands.

Ashton, from the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), warns of positive test results in people without symptoms. It has not been proven that Alzheimer’s medications are effective.

Instead, he recommends it mainly for doctors. They can use the test to see which type of dementia someone has. That can help with treatment.