Bloomberg: A new front has opened in Russia’s war on Ukraine

Last week, an attack aircraft of the Ukrainian armed forces reached the Leningrad region for the first time, which is about a thousand kilometers from the border with Ukraine and even further from the front line.

It is said that the Russian air defense forces managed to repel the first attack: the drone was shot down over the St. Petersburg oil terminal. Its wreckage caused a fire on the company’s premises.

However, a second drone attack by Ukrainian security services that week was far more successful and destructive.

A source told the media that the Novatek natural gas terminal at the port of Ust-Luga, which supplies fuel to the Russian armed forces, was suspended due to the fire.

The territory owned by the company is located near the most important oil terminals in Russia, so such attacks worry oil market observers.

“Regular attacks or heavier drones could disrupt Baltic ports and reduce exports,” Sergey Vakulenka, a former top executive at a Russian oil company, told Bloomberg.

“Scanpix”/AP photo/Oil well in Russia

Journalists emphasize that maintaining the stability of Russian oil exports is very important for the Kremlin, which receives about 30 percent of its revenue from the energy sector. of all its budget income.

At the same time, major disruptions in exports from the Baltic ports will be felt not only in Russia, but throughout the world. Despite the war raging in Ukraine, Moscow is one of the world’s three largest oil producers and was Beijing’s biggest supplier last year.

According to the calculations of the Bloomberg agency, in 2023 January-November from the two main Transneft oil terminals in the Baltic Sea – Ust Lugo and Primorsko – on average about 1.5 million barrels were exported. barrels per day, or more than 40 percent. sea ​​of ​​all Russian oil exports.

It should be noted that part of Kazakhstan’s oil cargo is also loaded in Ust Luga.

According to the analytics company Kpler, more than 75 percent of the traffic goes to these devices. Russia’s Urals oil is the main export blend, which is supplied to dozens of countries around the world.

According to analysts, the country’s producers will practically not be able to direct such volumes of traffic to any other port. However, at the moment, the risk of a complete supply cut to the Baltic states seems to be minimal.

123RF.com photo/Russian rubles

Installs defense systems

But most likely, these are not the last Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory. After the first strike, representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces indicated that Ukraine already has the capability to hit targets as far away from the country’s national border as St. Petersburg.

In response to the situation, according to social networks, Moscow took security measures. Following the successful strikes of the Ukrainian armed forces on targets in the Leningrad region, the Russian authorities have begun installing S-300 air defense systems around St. Petersburg, the Astra channel reports on the Telegram messaging platform.

“S-300s are deployed around St. Petersburg. So, guys, we are preparing for the worst,” said the statement, as quoted by the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

The anti-aircraft missile systems were filmed by a local resident, and one of the systems blocked the road while trying to turn around.

