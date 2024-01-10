Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: Kevin Mier would be ready to debut

#Blue #Cross #Pachuca #Kevin #Mier #ready #debut

MERCADO

Kevin Mier could be in time to debut with Cruz Azul next Saturday, against Pachuca, at the Azul Stadium.



© Imago | Go BlueKevin Mier could debut against Pachuca.

Of the six reinforcements that Cruz Azul already has secured for Clausura 2024only the presentation of one is pending: Kevin Mier. Thus, uncertainty has increased among fans regarding the signing of the Colombian goalkeeper.

However, reality points the other way. very far from a fallen signingwell as with each foreign reinforcement, it would be a legal issue. In this way, it would be a matter of hours before La Noria welcomes the 23-year-old goalkeeper.

Even, Kevin Mier could be ready to debut with Cruz Azul from the Matchday 1 duel, against Pachuca, next Saturday. This was announced by TUDN journalist Adrián Esparza, who announced that his transfer would arrive on time.

“Everything seems to indicate that Kevin Mier’s transfer will arrive between tomorrow and Thursday. I wouldn’t have any problems debut on Saturday against Pachuca. “It is the only pending procedure in Cruz Azul at the moment,” published through his Twitter account.

What number would Mier use?

Although still is not registered with Cruz Azul, The fans are already speculating about the number he could wear Kevin Mier on the number, with which he would face an enormous commitment. And it is that, The Colombian could use number 1, that left vacant Captain José de Jesús Corona makes a tournament.

Cruz Azul’s 6 reinforcements for Clausura 2024

It should be noted that until now, Blue Cross already introduced five of the five reinforcements that have already been secured for Clausura 2024: Luis Jiménez, Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Gabriel Fernández and Lorenzo Faravelli. Thus, it would only be necessary to confirm Kevin Mier, who has already been working at La Noria for a couple of weeks.