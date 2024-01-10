Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: Kevin Mier would be ready to debut

#Blue #Cross #Pachuca #Kevin #Mier #ready #debut

MERCADO

Kevin Mier could be in time to debut with Cruz Azul next Saturday, against Pachuca, at the Azul Stadium.

By Karina Bobadilla

Updated on 01/09/2024 – 9:07 p.m. CST

Updated on 01/09/2024 – 9:07 p.m. CST

© Imago | Go BlueKevin Mier could debut against Pachuca.

Of the six reinforcements that Cruz Azul already has secured for Clausura 2024only the presentation of one is pending: Kevin Mier. Thus, uncertainty has increased among fans regarding the signing of the Colombian goalkeeper.

However, reality points the other way. very far from a fallen signingwell as with each foreign reinforcement, it would be a legal issue. In this way, it would be a matter of hours before La Noria welcomes the 23-year-old goalkeeper.

Even, Kevin Mier could be ready to debut with Cruz Azul from the Matchday 1 duel, against Pachuca, next Saturday. This was announced by TUDN journalist Adrián Esparza, who announced that his transfer would arrive on time.

“Everything seems to indicate that Kevin Mier’s transfer will arrive between tomorrow and Thursday. I wouldn’t have any problems debut on Saturday against Pachuca. “It is the only pending procedure in Cruz Azul at the moment,” published through his Twitter account.

What number would Mier use?

Although still is not registered with Cruz Azul, The fans are already speculating about the number he could wear Kevin Mier on the number, with which he would face an enormous commitment. And it is that, The Colombian could use number 1, that left vacant Captain José de Jesús Corona makes a tournament.

Also Read:  Manuel Fernandes trains at Atlético, Benfica signs young Lithuanian, Tanlongo at Rio Ave and Tiago Pinto leaves Roma - Market

Cruz Azul’s 6 reinforcements for Clausura 2024

It should be noted that until now, Blue Cross already introduced five of the five reinforcements that have already been secured for Clausura 2024: Luis Jiménez, Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Gabriel Fernández and Lorenzo Faravelli. Thus, it would only be necessary to confirm Kevin Mier, who has already been working at La Noria for a couple of weeks.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Flexible displays from Samsung like you’ve never seen before. They are thinner and bend to both sides – SMARTmania.cz
Flexible displays from Samsung like you’ve never seen before. They are thinner and bend to both sides – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
IPJ Constanța may lose 450 police officers in a few days
IPJ Constanța may lose 450 police officers in a few days
Posted on
Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: Kevin Mier would be ready to debut
Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: Kevin Mier would be ready to debut
Posted on
Andrej Danko “rang out” how much he really cares about the citizens of Slovakia
Andrej Danko “rang out” how much he really cares about the citizens of Slovakia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News