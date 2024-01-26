“Blue Jackets” hockey players win the NHL match, Merzlikin remains on the bench / Article

After less than three minutes played in the first period, Yegor Chinakhov put the Columbus team in the lead, but Mackenzie Wieger tied the game. Damon Severson regained a one-goal lead for the Blue Jackets in the third period, but Conor Zary’s accurate shot tied the score again.

In the continuation of the match, the hockey players of “Blue Jackets” scored three unanswered goals, achieving success. In the second period, Aleksandr Texier stood out in the minority, while in the final third Dmitriy Voronkov was accurate and less than two minutes before the end of the game, Adams Fantili sent the puck into the empty goal of the home team.

Episodes of the Calgary “Flames” – Columbus “Blue Jackets” game

The Blue Jackets’ goal was guarded by Daniil Tarasov, who saved 28 shots, while at the other end of the field, Jakob Markstrom managed 27 shots.

With 39 points in 47 games, the Columbus team ranks 15th in the Eastern Conference and will play their next match on Saturday, visiting the Vancouver Canucks represented by Theodore Blüger.

