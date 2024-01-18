Blue Jays agree with Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez

TORONTO — The Blue Jays reached a multi-year agreement with Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez on Wednesday, according to a report by MLB Network correspondent Jon Paul Morosi.

The right-hander would be one of the biggest questions on the market, arriving with plenty of potential after his time in Cuba and Japan, but having not seen competitive action since the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March.

After this event, Rodríguez did not rejoin his Japanese team, Chunichi Dragons, and was later declared a free agent, which at 27 years old allows him to sign with any MLB team.

Rodríguez made two starts for the Cuban team in the World Classic, posting a 2.45 ERA with 10 strikeouts and six walks in 7.1 innings, and a later appearance drew more attention to the right-hander.

His innate talent generates optimism, behind a fastball that remains above 96 miles per hour and a great repertoire, but it remains to be seen what his role would be in the Majors.

After emerging as a starter in Cuba with Camagüey, Las Tunas and Sancti Spíritus, Rodríguez eventually made the transition to the bullpen in Japan. As a full-time reliever in 2022, the right-hander had a 1.15 earned run average with 60 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

In Toronto, he would fit in as a versatile arm, especially with the way the Canadian club’s roster is made up.

