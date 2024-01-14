#Blue #Jays #discreetly #monitoring #Blake #Snell #situation

There hasn’t been much noise surrounding the Blake Snell market in recent days. It seems that teams are waiting for a drop in price.

That seems to be the sentiment expressed by Bob Nighengale of USA Today, who reported that several teams have interest in the left-hander, specifically the Blue Jays, who have been “quietly monitoring” his free agency over the winter.

The Blue Jays had not been linked to Snell, but their interest in the pitch is not surprising, given that they were one of the finalists in the bid for Shohei Ohtani and have been mentioned in rumors by other major free agents, such as Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman.

Adding the reigning National League Cy Young would improve what is already one of Toronto’s strengths. The Blue Jays’ starters ranked sixth in fWAR last year (13.5), and all of their key members remain under contract, except for free agent Hyun Jin Ryu, who made 11 starts in 2023.

Snell is generating interest from the Angels, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required). The Yankees and Giants, who had been linked to the pitch recently, they may no longer be in the bidding for the ace, after New York agreed with Marcus Stroman and San Francisco did the same with Jordan Hicks.