Blue Monday, but green futures and takeover fantasy around ABN Amro

The AEX index is expected to open 0.4% higher. It is the calm before the storm: will ABN Amro fall prey to Deutsche Bank? How will China respond to the elections in Taiwan? And what will the figures from TSMC, Fastned and JET bring this week?

Today is Blue Monday: the day declared by a British psychologist to be the most depressing day of the year. Although he used a complicated mathematical formula, we must take the result with a grain of salt. The research came from the British travel organization Sky Travel, which wanted to offer trips to the sun as early as possible in the year.

It doesn’t look like today will be a Blue Monday on the stock market, not to mention Black Monday. The futures are slightly in the green. A higher opening is also in prospect elsewhere in Europe.

According to technical analyst Wouter Slot of Tostrams Group, many indices even seem ready for a resumption of the end-of-year rally that started at the beginning of November. So that promises something.

New records for Nikkei, but investors keep their powder dry

Asia also closed mostly higher last night, with the Nikkei 225 once again leading the way and once again breaking the old stock market record.

Investors were somewhat cautious due to the outcome of the presidential elections in Taiwan (more on that later) and some important figures, including Chinese GNP and Japanese inflation. The latter figure has probably fallen, reducing the chance that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates against the trend.

Here are the closing positions of the most important indices:

Nikkei 225: +0,9%

Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300: -0,1%

Hang Seng (Hongkong): -0,3%

Kospi (South Korea): +0.1%

Wall Street ended up divided

The American stock markets ended divided on Friday after a trading session in which several major banks released figures that were mainly received negatively. The S&P 500 gained just under 0.1%, the Nasdaq ended almost flat and the Dow Jones index lost 0.3%.

There was one welcome windfall. Producer prices appeared to have unexpectedly started to decline. Although fractional (-0.1%), it is the second decline in a row, while economists had actually expected a slight increase of 0.1%.

That suddenly brings the sausage presented by the Federal Reserve – read: lower interest rates – a little closer. CME Group’s so-called FedWatch tool shows that the chance that the Fed will cut interest rates on March 20 is currently estimated at 73%. It is almost certain that interest rates will be lower in May than they are now.

Takeover fantasy surrounding ABN Amro

Today’s news is ABN Amro. The rumor mill around the bank is running at full speed. According to a report from Bloomberg, Deutsche Bank would be interested in taking over the Dutch bank. The German major bank is said to smell blood now that the Dutch state is reducing its stake in ABN Amro.

Is this takeover promising? That remains to be seen. Firstly, it is very questionable whether Deutsche Bank has sufficient financial resources, because the bank itself has been struggling with disappointing results, high costs and legal issues for a long time.

Secondly, you may wonder whether ABN Amro is the ideal candidate. Read analyst Martin Crum’s analysis

China angry with Taiwan

The financial markets are also watching Taiwan, where William Lai has been elected as the new president, to the dismay of China. He is a member of the incumbent ruling party DPP, which is not interested in joining China. Yet the DPP has become slightly less powerful. There were also parliamentary elections, and there the party lost the majority. How China will respond remains to be seen. The country previously threatened to blow up the ECFA trade agreement with Taiwan and reacted angrily this weekend to American congratulations to the DDP. “A serious wrong signal,” Beijing said.

A large proportion of the world’s most advanced chips are produced in Taiwan, and a Taiwan independent of China is therefore of great strategic importance to the West.

The share of the world’s largest chip manufacturer, TSMC, has so far not been affected by the election results. It finished 0.3% higher. The Taiwan stock exchange closed 0.4% higher.

London stock exchange target of Palestine actions?

The London stock exchange was reportedly targeted by actions against Palestinians. Six people have been arrested in Great Britain who planned to prevent trading there today, news agency reports. A variation on the sit-ins at stations?

The indicators:

European futures are in the green

Asia finished mixed to slightly higher

The CBOE VIX index (volatility) rose slightly to 12.70

The euro rises fractionally to $1.0958

The American ten-year interest rate rises slightly to 3.96%. The Dutch receives 3 basis points at 2.48%

The gold price rises by 0.3% to $2,054.65 per troy ounce

Oil prices are on the rise by 0.2%. A barrel of WTI pays $72.88.

Bitcoin is trading 0.3% higher at $42,608.13, but is still a long way from the $49,000 it touched last week.

The AEX is expected to open 0.4% higher.

07:55 AEX probably starts trading week in the green

07:37 Berenberg lowers AkzoNobel price target to 83 euros

07:14 No panic in Asia after Taiwanese elections

Advice

A price target increase for Arcelor Mittal and price target reduction for Akzo Nobel:

Arcelor Mittal: to €27 from €26 and hold – Barclays

Akzo Nobel: to €83 from €86 and buy – Berenberg

The agenda: Wall Street closed, waiting for German GDP

We’re taking it easy today. Wall Street is closed for Martin Luther King Day, so we can’t draw inspiration from that.

The German GDP for the whole of 2023 will be announced at 10 am. It is already known that the Economic Miracle of yesteryear will have to take a step back. On average, economists expect a contraction of 0.3% on an annual basis. So recession. Two European figures follow an hour later: the trade balance and industrial production.

Furthermore, the annual World Economic Forum will start in Davos, Switzerland, where businessmen and politicians discuss world problems. Restoring confidence is one of the main themes this year, but the question is whether they will succeed.

In anticipation of this, various research reports and rankings are often published. For example, the Netherlands scores moderately internationally in the field of sustainability, but high in the field of innovation. And according to Oxfam Novib, global inequality has continued to increase.

The wealth of the five richest men in the world has more than doubled since 2020, from $405 billion to $869 billion. That amounts to an increase of approximately $14 million per hour: in the five minutes that you have read this morning call, the gentlemen have earned more than $1.1 million. You, on the other hand, worked on average more than two weeks without pay in 2022, due to high inflation. Reason for Oxfam Novib to argue for an additional wealth tax for the 1% richest Dutch people. But we wonder whether the development organization in The Hague will take action to achieve this.

The most important figures this week

It also remains to be seen whether ‘Davos’ will produce any further news that will stir the markets. Mostly not. For this we must mainly look at the annual and quarterly figures that are carefully trickling in. In the Netherlands they are Fastned (Tuesday) and Just Eat Takeaway (Wednesday). JET is not yet publishing turnover and profit figures: these will be saved for February 28 when the final figures are released. Now that the meal delivery company has managed to achieve a positive operating result, positive cash flow becomes the next goal. Competitor Deliveroo to follow on Friday with figures.

This week we are looking forward to the figures across the border Goldman Sachs in Morgan Stanley, which will be released tomorrow. The results of their competitors last Friday were one mixed bag.

Possibly even more interesting are the quarterly figures of TSMC, the largest chip manufacturer in the world and an important customer of ASML. Thursday is the day. And Akzo Nobel shareholders will see the results of the American competitor PPG Industries which will be announced on Friday and will be followed with great interest.

In terms of macro data, the Chinese GDP (Wednesday) and the German (Tuesday) and European (Thursday) inflation figures are particularly interesting. Inflation is expected to be 3.7% YoY for Germany and 2.9% for the EU. Still some way off the ECB’s 2% target.

And then this

It’s the inflation, stupid!

The @ecbthe @OECDthe @BIS_orgthe @EU_Commissionand the @IMFNews have all acknowledged that corporate profits have accounted for a large share of inflation, notes @IsabellaMWeber. — Project Syndicate (@ProSyn) January 14, 2024

Neck-and-neck race between Microsoft and Apple

Indicative of the reinvigoration, transformation, and momentum of @Microsoft under the impressive leadership of @SatyaNadella — a CEO who has brought vision, empathy, agility, and discipline to the company. pic.twitter.com/Db9bPQKFbA — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) January 13, 2024

Is the Nikkei on its way to the all-time high of 38,195 from 1989?

Japan markets are hitting multi-decade highs — will Nikkei scale its all-time peak? — CNBC (@CNBC) January 15, 2024

