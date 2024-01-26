Bluetongue vaccine again for assessment – Farm

#Bluetongue #vaccine #assessment #Farm

Editorial

Anne-Marie Van Der Linde

cattle farming editor

The Veterinary Medicines Agency has received new data on the Blu-Vax vaccine against bluetongue. The vaccine is being reassessed. This was reported by a spokesperson.

Last week, the South African manufacturer Design Biologix announced that the vaccine against bluetongue had been tested in Belgium. The vaccine was found to be safe. A spokesperson for the Belgian Sciensano indicated that the Blu-Vax vaccine had indeed been examined by Sciensano for the presence of non-inactivated bluetongue virus and contamination with other viruses or bacteria. This turned out not to be the case.

However, according to the spokesperson, information was missing from the sample submitted. As a result, no further conclusions could be drawn immediately other than that the sample supplied is actually clean. The test performed is also insufficient to demonstrate safety. Testing was only done for the presence of non-inactive bluetongue virus and other viruses or contaminants. Because there was missing information, it was not an official test as is normally performed on vaccines.

Design Biologix has now provided the results of the Belgian laboratory to the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality. The ministry then commissioned the Veterinary Medicines Agency to conduct an assessment. It is not clear how long an assessment will be completed.

