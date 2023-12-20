Bluetongue virus detected in dogs, minister asks for advice

The dog got sick last month. Much is still unclear. Outgoing Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture) has asked experts for advice for livestock farmers with dogs.

The infected dog was a pregnant female that lost her puppies prematurely. The dog was later put down. The vet took into account a connection between the infection and the symptoms of the disease, but this cannot be said with certainty. The dog may have suffered from another illness.

In this video, farmer William, who has nothing to do with the story, talks about the impact that the bluetongue virus has on his dairy farm:

It is also not known how the dog became ill, Adema said. There were no suspicious cases on the livestock farm, but the disease was still found in two of the twelve blood samples from the cows. According to the NVWA, infected cattle often have fewer symptoms of the disease, but can still have a lot of virus in the blood.

Infection in dogs rare

In recent decades, only a few cases of bluetongue infections in dogs have been reported. A number of experts estimate the chance of a dog becoming infected as ‘extremely small’, the minister wrote to the House of Representatives.

The preliminary advice is to keep dogs away from stables and not let them come into contact with afterbirth or colostrum (first milk from a cow after the birth of a calf).

