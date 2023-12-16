Blüger scores a goal

#Blüger #scores #goal

The “Canucks” lost to the Minnesota “Wild” hockey players with the result 1:2 (0:1, 1:0, 0:0, 0:0, 0:1) in the post-game shootout and ended their four-game winning streak.

With one minute and 55 seconds left in the first period, the Canucks left Frédéric Gudro unmarked in front of the goal, who made it 1-0 for the Minnesotans on a pass from Marcus Foligno. The guests equalized in the fourth minute of the second period, when Dakota Jousha passed to the front of the goal, where Bļugers skated, the Latvian hockey player sending the puck into the net.

At the end of the second period, Blüger earned his team a two-minute lead, but the Canucks did not take advantage of it.

The team did not score any more goals in regular time and the game continued in extra time, in which none of the teams managed to win, so the winner of the two points was determined in the post-game shootout. In it, Mats Dzucarello scored 1-0 for the home team, but Andrei Kuzmenko, Matthew Boldy, Jonathan Tener Miller, Kirill Kaprizov and Elias Peteshon missed the next shots.

This season, Blügers scored three goals, gave three assists and accumulated a positive efficiency coefficient of +2 in 17 games.

With 42 points in 31 games, the “Canucks” are the vice-leaders of the Western Conference, while the “Wild” are in the tenth position with 28 points in 28 matches.

Vancouver hockey players will play their next game already on Sunday, when they will fight the Chicago “Blackhawks” on the road.