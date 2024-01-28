Blüger’s “Canucks” save themselves with three majorities and beat Merzlikin’s “Blue Jackets” – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

#Blügers #Canucks #save #majorities #beat #Merzlikins #Blue #Jackets #Hockey #Sportacentrs.com

• Elvis Merzlikin returned to the goal after missing one game and saved 28 of 33 shots (84.8%), while Teodors Blüger spent 14 minutes and 56 seconds on the ice, earned a negative -1 efficiency, completed two power plays, made one shot and won 58% shooting (11/19), going scoreless for third straight game.

• Brock Besser stood out for the winners with a hat-trick and an assist, while three points were collected by Elias Peteshon (2+1), who scored in overtime, Jayti Miller and Quinn Hughes (0+3 each). For Columbus, the only one with several points was Frenchman Alexander Texier (1+1). “Canucks” was superior in shots with 33:29.

• In the first period, “Canucks” defeated the guests with 11:4 and earned the first majority at the beginning of the second period, but “Blue Jackets” took the lead in that period – Texier threw in the minority (1:0).

• Less than two minutes later, Sean Kurali doubled Columbus’ lead, but at the end of the third period, Kirill Marchenko made it 4-1. The Blue Jackets made fourteen shots to eight in the second period.

• In the penultimate second of the second period, Columbus got the second deficit, and Vancouver’s rivals were punished for indiscipline very severely, realizing three out of three majorities in the first six and a half minutes – 4:4.

• Eight minutes to the end of regular time, Columbus had a big chance – defender Tyler Myers was sent off until the end of the match for rough play with an elbow from the back, but the “Blue Jackets” couldn’t take advantage of the five-minute advantage.

• In overtime, Peteshon decided the game, just one minute before the end of extra time, correcting a pass from close range and beating Merzlikin (5:4).

#CBJ doesn’t score on the five-minute power play. Couldn’t even really set up for the most part either. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 28, 2024

• Vancouver “Canucks” have not lost in 11 games in a row in the regular season and celebrated their ninth victory in this stretch.

• With 71 points in 49 games, the “Canucks” are the leader of the Pacific Division and also the shared leader of the NHL – the Boston “Bruins” have the same number of points in the same games. With 40 points in 48 games, Columbus is in last place in the Metropolitan Division, but is the best among the division bottoms.

Latvians in the NHL

ForwardClubSV+PPointsShooting+/-SMMost Zemgus GirgensonsSabres314+0438 (10.5%)-2130+0Teodors BļugersCanucks345+162150 (10.0%)+9150+0DefenderClubSV+PPointsShooting+/-SMMostUvis BalinskisPanthers181+1218 (5.6 %)060+0GoalkeeperClubSU-Z%ShotsRoundsMinutesDryElvis MerzlikinsBlue Jackets278- 10-790.1%772/8573.3515240