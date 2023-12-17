Blügers scores for the second night in a row, “Canucks” heat up in the second period – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

“Canucks” third-string forward Teodors Blüger made an assist on Dakota Joshua’s goal in 16 minutes and 18 seconds of play, when the American made it 2-2. The 29-year-old hockey player who scored a goal yesterday also had a +1 efficiency and proved to be superior in 60% of shots.

Blūgers, who scored the third game in a row, indirectly participated in the aforementioned goal – after the Latvian’s pass, Connor Garland controlled the puck for a longer time, shooting at the goal, where Joshua successfully changed the direction of the puck’s movement.

Previously, veteran Nick Folino led the Chicagoans twice. Among these goals, the third of the “Canucks” numerical majorities was realized by Elias Peteshon, scoring his 12th goal and 39th point of the season.

41 seconds after Joshua’s equalizer, Brock Besser scored his 23rd assist of the season as the Vancouverites took their first lead of the game (3-2). In the 16th minute of the second period, the Russian Ilya Mikheevs strengthened the advantage of the “Canucks”.

In the first part of the final period, “Canucks” defender Nikita Zadorovs provoked a fight with “Blackhawks” forward Rhys Johnson. A display of lack of discipline led to the fact that Cole Gutman brought the Chicagoans closer to 3-4 in the majority.

In an intense battle, Vancouver stayed ahead and with 44 points earned in 32 games strengthened their position in the first two of the Western Conference, one point behind the leader Las Vegas “Golden Knights”. On the other hand, the Blackhawks, who are in a series of four losses for the third time in the season, are last in the league standings with 19 points in 30 games.

The Canucks will look to end the Predators’ four-game winning streak in Nashville on Wednesday night.

Latvians in the NHL

ForwardClubSV+PPtiShoots+/-SMMost Zemgus GirgensonsSabres202+0227 (7.4%)-370+0Teodors BlùgersCanucks183+4724 (12.5%)+170+0DefenderClubSV+PPtiShoots+/-SMMostUvis BalinskisPanthers181+1218 (6.5%)+160+0 GoalkeeperClubSU-Z%ShootsPucksMinSausaElvis MerzlikinBlue Jackets207 -8-490.9%597/6573.1911290

