BMW does not give up diesel ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

As we already informed you, BMW announced that soon will invest $711 million to modernize its main plant in Munichto produce only electric vehicles there from the end of 2027

BMW’s Munich plant will be the first in the company’s existing production network to be converted entirely for electric vehicles. A new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, currently under construction, will also produce only electric vehicles, with future Neue Klasse models planned to be produced there as early as 2025.

After the renovation of the Munich plant is completed, production of the Neue Klasse sedan will move there, as well as other new-generation models, which will also be produced at the BMW plant in China from 2026 and at the plant in Mexico from 2027 Mr.

Unlike its rivals, however, BMW has not set its own target for phasing out diesel cars, so it may simply have to comply with EU rules banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

However, the automaker says it plans to meet its goal of producing electric cars. This year, the company plans to sell half a million electric cars, but at the moment it is not giving up on LPG cars, including diesel ones.

At the same time, BMW is investing heavily in its Neue Klasse concept, which the company says promises to bridge the technology gap and catch up with rivals like Tesla. Last September at the IAA Munich Mobility, the automaker presented its concept Vision New Classwhich we are currently testing and refining and which we have told you about in detail.

