BMW, from 2027 only electric cars will be produced in Munich

A historic moment is therefore approaching for this factory. TO Munich the era of combustion engine vehicles will come to an end 75 years after the launch of the BMW 501 in 1952. Before the definitive stop to the production of petrol models, dal 2026 will start in Munich production of electric vehicles based on the new one piattaforma New class. Cars that will also be produced in Debrecen, Hungary and subsequently also in Shenyang, China, and San Luis Potos in Mexico.

The “electrification” process of the plant began in 2015 when the first BMW 3 Series Plug-ins came off the same production lines as the endothermic models. In 2021, the BMW i4 became the first fully electric vehicle to be produced within the plant. Today, one in two vehicles that rolls off the production line is equipped with a fully electric drive system.

Over the course of a history dating back more than 100 years, the BMW plant in Munich has undergone many changes and has been repeatedly renovated. To implement the production of models based on the Neue Klasse platform, the German brand is investing 650 million euros. 4 new buildings and a new specific assembly line will be built with dedicated logistics areas and a bodywork department.

Although work is underway to upgrade the plant, production continues regularly. Around 1,000 cars roll off the assembly line every day, including the BMW 3 Series and the BMW i4.