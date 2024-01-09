BMW X6 M Competition – It is considered a violent act

#BMW #Competition #considered #violent #act

It looks like an SUV, but the X6 M is not like other X6s. This is foreshadowed by the dramatic start, which is not one hill, like when you turn on Netflix, it crawls under your skin and gives you chills every time. The V8 grinds a lot, then explodes, and this is not theater. Here, displacement shakes up the residents of the first floor, and after keeping the revs cool above 1000, the person whose window on the tenth floor faces the other side also gets up.

The whole body tingles like a file, you can feel the engine through the seat, the steering wheel and everything. The drive is an integral part of this giant stall, the power is not isolated from you here, even though it is also a full-bodied luxury car. At least the drive dominates the car as a whole, like in an M4, I hardly feel further from the V8, which is a strange experience in this category.

Is the X6 M a sports car? Folly! It’s just a leisure car, it must be a theater, I bought it. I calm myself down as I try to gently throttle my way out of the parking lot, but it just doesn’t go well enough. Every move I make is too much, even though I handle the gas pedal or the brake quite delicately, it bites. He pounces like an angry cheetah behind a glass wall, and he can’t hurt you from there. It’s just hanging out behind a glass wall, isn’t it?

Cool! As it starts out of a bend, it should be prohibited on public roads in such a large size. Its transmission allows the engine to spin noticeably longer than a traditional BMW ZF. As a result, we step on the gas pedal almost any time, and the answer is a completely unexpected sharp and rough acceleration. And then we didn’t switch anything to Sport.

When used traditionally, it rumbles, but its sound is not really serious, if you want it to sound properly, you have to put the engine in Sport+, it is not enough that there is a separate switch for the exhaust. Since we can set anything in any way, everything else can be left in Comfort, so that the chassis can withstand the dung Hungarian roads, and our triceps don’t stop at the steering wheel. This way the engine will really sound and even growl and rumble when taking off the gas, which is completely unreasonable, but if it’s a V8, then it should sound fine.

With its 2.4 tons, it accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, which sounds awesome, but in reality, everything freezes into you if you approach it properly. The sound comes, with a bang when shifting, the landscape keeps getting washed away and lies more and more on the road as I press the gas pedal into the floor. Unacceptable, a weapon, you shouldn’t be flying so low on public roads with such a mass, it’s completely unrealistic.

What if you can’t stop or turn in anymore? Courage! Turns in. I can hardly believe how I drop this body into the first normal corner, which is not helpless at all. It holds on, supports and does not tilt for a moment. The concrete hard chassis makes sense as an everyday pedestrian – I don’t recommend it to anyone, it’s a guaranteed back problem, I feel a little sorry for everyone who drives like this – it simply seems unbreakable on the road.

Even though these are winter tires, it’s cold, but there’s no lame movement or slipping. BMW’s stability control is so good, it’s not that it doesn’t slide, but you can’t even really play with it. He pulls out of a corner, pushes, does everything at the same time, but is not lame. The brake can also be adjusted well, I’ll give it that summer sport Michelins are sure to stop dirt quickly, because there were no real problems with them either.

The X6 M is strongly tuned to tempo, it is not very good to drive, because that is all it always wants. The gas pedal and vice brake are fine, but I wouldn’t put my mother in it anymore, because it would be embarrassing for me to have to hold on to every bump in the road, the chassis hits so hard and you can’t really start smoothly with it. However, the dynamics, the experience, is unexpectedly serious. A body this big shouldn’t move like that.