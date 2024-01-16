BNA guarantees inflation below the current rate of 18.19%

The governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA) said this Monday, 8th, that the current inflation rate in the country’s economy could be below the current figure, set at 18.19 percent, with the aim of stabilizing the national economy.

Manuel Dias, who was speaking to the press as part of his visit to the province of Moxico, stated that the measure aims to make the country’s economy increasingly stable.

To this end, according to the governor of the Central Bank, the BNA’s Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) may meet on the 19th of this month to analyze and discuss the reduction in the inflation rate.

The official reiterated, on the other hand, that stabilizing prices in the national economy continues to be the main challenge for this financial institution.

Regarding the current framework of the national financial system, Manuel Dias states that “from a global and systemic point of view, it is performing well, judging by several indicators that have permanently been the objective of evaluation by the Financial System Stability Committee of this body. ”.