BNA predicts inflation rate of 19% for 2024

The governor of the National Bank of Angola, Manuel Tiago Dias, said this Friday, 19th, in Luanda, that this year, the economy will register an inflation rate of 19%.

The official was speaking yesterday afternoon, at a Press Conference to present the conclusions drawn from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Angolan central bank.

Manuel Tiago Dias said that the BNA governance body decided to increase the mandatory reserve coefficient in kwanzas.

Inflation in Angola could reach 19% this year, taking into account the continued slowdown in terms of trade, the insufficient supply of goods and services in the short term and the vulnerability of the internal supply chain, added to the persistence of constraints in the supply chain. international logistics, predicts the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the governor, will grow by 0.7% in 2023. This growth is driven by the non-oil sector, which will have grown by 2.1%.

For 2024, projections point to a rise in GDP of 2.2%, as a result of the expected impacts of the different Government programs to stimulate the non-oil productive sector.

“From this perspective, the non-oil sector could grow by around 4.2% in 2024. Conversely, the available information points to a reduction in production in the oil sector,” he said.

According to governor Manuel Tiago Dias, the National Bank of Angola decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 18%, the permanent liquidity-providing facility rate at 18.5%, the permanent liquidity absorption facility interest rate in 17.5% and increase the coefficient of mandatory reserves in national currency to 20%.

He explained that the increase in this rate aims to adapt the level of liquidity of economic activity and mitigate inflationary pressures.