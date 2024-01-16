BNA promises to make the kwanza “increasingly stronger” –

The commitment to preserving the value of the national currency, kwanza, to guarantee the stability of prices for the most varied products in the national economy, is among the priorities of the current management of the National Bank of Angola.

The governor of the BNA, Manuel António Dias, appealed, on Monday, in the city of Menongue, province of Cuando Cubango, to all economic agents in the country to join synergies to make the national currency “increasingly stronger, capable of responding to population’s desires”.

The person in charge, who was speaking to the press at the end of a visit lasting a few hours in the city of Menongue, explained that the institution he heads has embraced the commitment to preserving the value of the national currency (kwanza), to guarantee the stability of prices of the most varied products in the national economy.

According to him, the kwanza, as a national currency with liberating power in Angola and accepted in neighboring countries and its institution ensuring the stability of prices in the national economy, has the obligation to work to increasingly lower inflation levels.

“The BNA has increased responsibilities for reducing inflation in the country, but it is necessary for the Angolan Executive to realize that price stability in the national economy essentially depends on the local production of goods and services”, he argued.

On the other hand, Manuel António Dias clarified that “the BNA has embraced all initiatives that aim to increase the levels of production of goods and services at national level, with greater emphasis on food”.

He also remembers that “the kwanza was introduced into the national market as the payment instrument in our economy since ancient times. During its validity it has gone through periods characterized by ups and downs, with changes in the name of the currency itself”.

“Despite the less good periods, the country continues to have the kwanza as the currency with liberating power at national level”, concluded the BNA governor.

