BNB is considering tightening housing lending with customer-oriented measures

#BNB #tightening #housing #lending #customeroriented #measures

Regarding them, Radev’s publication does not give any particular indication of future increases, however, it is emphasized that the banks’ profit increased significantly in 2023 in no small part due to one-off effects and they “should be used primarily to build additional buffers in 2024.”

“The BNB, for its part, is ready to further influence credit activity in our country both through the full set of macroprudential policy instruments and through the limited monetary policy instruments at its disposal. The purpose of their use, if necessary, would be two-fold: maintaining the buffers in the banking system at an adequate level and the withdrawal of additional liquidity, which would create the preconditions for reducing consumer demand and lending, thus suppressing inflation and increasing the probability of meeting the convergence criterion related to price stability “, Radev also writes.

Reserves: still up or sharply down

Another important direction from the governor, however, comes along the lines of the monetary tightening undertaken in 2023 by increasing the mandatory minimum reserves from 10 to 12%. Through it, the BNB withdrew about BGN 3 billion of liquidity from the banking system and signaled that it could continue with a new increase of up to 15%.

Now the decision of where monetary policy will go is directly linked to the date of adoption of the euro in Bulgaria. “If, in the middle of the year, the Council of the EU decides to accept Bulgaria into the Eurozone from January 1, 2025, we will proceed to a smooth and controlled reduction of the requirements for commercial banks regarding their mandatory minimum reserves in the BNB, reducing them to 1%, according to the regulated level for all eurozone countries. However, if the decision is postponed, this will mean an unfavorable development in terms of the level and trajectory of inflation and will most likely lead to an additional tightening of monetary conditions in the country,” explains Radev.

The more restrictive levels of MOR in Bulgaria are explained precisely by the current regime of the currency board, in which the BNB has extremely limited powers as a lender of last resort, which determines the need for the banks themselves to maintain higher liquidity. Upon entry into the Eurozone, Bulgarian banks will be able to use liquidity from the ECB. The lowering of the reserves is welcome for the banks, which now keep them in the BNB at 0%, and after entering the Eurozone, they would free up over BGN 10 billion in resources from which they can extract profitability.