BNB predicts an increase in wages

Photo BGNES, archive

Tight labor market conditions and growing labor shortages will continue to put upward pressure on wages in our country, outpacing labor productivity growth.

As a result, wage increases will support growth in real household disposable income and private consumption throughout the forecast period, but will also lead to higher unit labor costs for firms.

This is predicted in the Macroeconomic forecast of the BNB, cited by Pariteni.

The bank expects nominal unit labor cost growth to reach 12.6% in 2023 and gradually slow to 6.2% in 2024 and to 5.2% in 2025. Higher labor costs, in turn, would could in the long term reduce the price competitiveness of Bulgarian companies, which would also limit the opportunities for export growth, the analysis says.

With regard to interest rates, the bank states that the process of raising interest rates in the country continues to proceed relatively slowly, with a more substantial increase observed in the sector of non-financial enterprises. The upward dynamics of interest rates on deposits and loans is expected to be maintained until the beginning of 2025, after which, until the end of the forecast horizon, interest rates will remain close to the levels reached, but be slightly lower than those in the previous forecast , reflecting updated market expectations for a more substantial decline in short-term money market interest rates in the euro area.

At the same time, unemployment remains at a historically low level in 2023, consistent with tight labor market conditions and a continuing trend toward greater demand for labor in the economy relative to supply. We expect the unemployment rate to decline smoothly to 4.1% in 2024 and to 3.6% in 2025 as a result of projected economic growth and a decline in the working-age population.

The BNB predicts that the growth of the real GDP in Bulgaria for 2023 will finally amount to 1.8% (compared to 3.9% in 2022), which will be determined mostly by the growth of private consumption and the positive contribution of net exports, while the change of stocks will have a significant negative contribution to the change in economic activity.

