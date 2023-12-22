Boas in sackcloth and ashes after broadcasts Today Inside: ‘Severely insulted’ | Domestic

#Boas #sackcloth #ashes #broadcasts #Today #Severely #insulted #Domestic

The boa has suffered enormously from the last three broadcasts of Today Inside (VI), in which they are depicted as good-for-nothings and semi-criminals. Several enforcers have already been harassed on the street by viewers of the program. Trade union ACP BOA is considering a new name and wants to reform the enforcement profession. But what does the boa himself actually think of all the fuss? “Some of us want to sue VI.”

Sebastiaan Quekel 21-12-23, 18:30 Last update: 21-12-23, 20:38

