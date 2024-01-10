Boavista: Pedro Malheiro for 3 to 4 weeks

#Boavista #Pedro #Malheiro #weeks

In the final minutes of the game against FC Porto, the full-back suffered a muscle injury to his right thigh

At a time when it seemed that Boavista had finally achieved some stability in terms of injuries, Ricardo Paiva received bad news: Pedro Malheiro suffered, in the final minutes of the game against FC Porto, a muscle injury in his right thigh and will be absent , in recovery, between three to four weeks.

The right-back, who had already suffered a similar injury to his left thigh, will therefore be absent from the team’s next games, starting with the next one, against Vizela, on Sunday, away from home, in the 17th match. League day. The full-back, who is assigned to Benfica, will also miss the game against the red team, on the 19th, and another against Portimonense, on the 28th, leaving his use against Casa Pia, on the 20th round, in serious doubt.

With Salvador Agra also injured, the right-back position should be occupied by Luís Santos.