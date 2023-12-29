Boavista: Ricardo Paiva is chosen to replace Petit

Coach of 43 years assumes technical command of the panthers until the end of this season; has worked in the checkered formation for seven seasons; he was Sérgio Conceição’s assistant for several years; presentation press conference scheduled for this Friday at 12:30 pm

Boavista’s coach has been found for the rest of the season: Ricardo Paiva, who already guided the team together with Jorge Couto in the last match, is the one chosen by the checkered management to succeed Petit.

The coach has been with the Bessa team for seven years, and was also the coach of the under-19s, coordinating the formation of the chess teams. This season, he took charge of the first team after Petit’s departure, which was completed more than two weeks ago.

Ricardo Paiva was Sérgio Conceição’s assistant at several clubs, having even worked with Bracali at Olhanense. Remember that the former Boavista guardian is now the panthers’ sporting director.

As he has not yet obtained the fourth coaching level, Ricardo Paiva will not appear on the game sheets as Boavista’s head coach. That title will be assumed by Jorge Couto, a man of the house who represented the team as a player and assistant coach for several years.

The officialization is scheduled for early afternoon this Friday. Ricardo Paiva’s presentation as Panthers coach until the end of the season will take place in the Bessa Stadium auditorium, at 12:30 pm. At the conference, the new Panthers helmsman will also preview Boavista’s match against Gil Vicente.

