Boavista-Vitória de Guimarães: classic ended in a draw

#BoavistaVitória #Guimarães #classic #ended #draw

Jota Silva, with a subtle deflection following a free kick taken by Tiago Silva, opened the scoring for the conquerors; Tiago Morais, with a penalty, reestablished equality

End of the match! Boavista 1 Vitória de Guimarães 1

The classic held tonight at Estádio do Bessa was a draw. Vitória de Guimarães was better in the first half and took the lead, thanks to a goal from Jota Silva, after a free kick from Tiago Silva. Boavista reacted (and very well) in the second half, growing in the game and starting to play more time in the opponent’s midfield. As a reward, the teams managed to reach a draw, when Tiago Morais, with a penalty (Miguel Maga’s foul on Miguel Reisinho) beat Bruno Varela and sealed the final result.

90+6′: Replacement at Boavista, with Seba Pérez leaving for Ibrahima Camará.

Boavista goal! 1-1

Tiago Morais, when converting the penalty kick, shot hard, gave Bruno Varela no chance of defense and restored equality at Bessa.

90′: Penalty for Boavista! A cross from the right by Pedro Malheiro, Miguel Reisinho tried to compete for the aerial move, at the second post, but was allegedly disturbed by Miguel Maga.

86′: Replacement at Vitória de Guimarães, with the departure of Jota Silva and the entry of Zé Carlos.

80′: Yellow card to Bozenik (Boavista).

78′: Replacement at Vitória de Guimarães, with Adrián Butzke leaving for Safira.

77′: Replacement at Boavista, with the departure of Salvador Agra for the entry of Masaki Watai.

76′: Yellow card to Pedro Malheiro (Boavista).

74′: Great opportunity for Boavista! Assistance from Salvador Agra to Robert Bozenik, with the Slovakian international striker shooting straight at the opposite goal, but Bruno Varela, with a display of great quality, denied the chess players the equalizer.

72′: Corner from the left by Salvador Agra, header by Gaius Makouta to the first post, and Chidozie, also with a header, at the edge of the small area, shoots at Bruno Varela.

67′: Replacement at Boavista, with the departure of Bruno Lourenço and the entry of Miguel Reisinho.

65′: Tomás Handel, with a hangover shot after a relief from Boavista’s defense, shoots wide of the right post of João Gonçalves’ goal.

62′: Double substitution at Vitória de Guimarães, with the departure of Tiago Silva and Nélson da Luz and the entry of Dani Silva and Nuno Santos.

60′: Match interrupted so that medical assistance can be provided to Tiago Silva.

57′: Yellow card to Rodrigo Abascal (Boavista).

54′: Direct free kick taken by Tiago Silva and João Gonçalves, in the second, fits.

52′: Another threat from Boavista! Error in the first phase of construction of Vitória, taken advantage of by Salvador Agra, who requested Robert Bozenik. The Slovak striker, already in the area, shot across, but just wide of Bruno Varela’s right post. The Victorian goalkeeper, however, had the move under control.

49′: Yellow card to Seba Pérez (Boavista).

47′: First sign of Boavista in the complementary stage. Robert Bozenik left the opposing line, played in frontal support, passed the ball to Salvador Agra who, in the frontal area, shot in an arc, but the ball did not follow the curve that the winger intended and went wide of the left post of the defended goal. by Bruno Varela.

Start of the second part!

Vitória de Guimarães is now out. Jorge Couto and Álvaro Pacheco did not change the teams and, as such, the same 22 artists who were on the Bessa pitch in the first half returned for the complementary stage.

Official number of spectators: 8,970

Interval! Boavista 0 Vitória de Guimarães 1

Vitória no Bessa is ahead. After a more assertive entry from the checkered players – although without causing much danger near Bruno Varela’s goal -, the conquerors settled down and began to have greater dominance. Opportunities began to emerge for Álvaro Pacheco’s men, with special emphasis on a header from Borevkovic (25′) to which João Gonçalves responded with an extraordinary intervention. But he didn’t score Borevkovic… he scored Jota Silva. Following a free-kick taken by Tiago Silva on the left half, the winger, well positioned at the near post, subtly deflected the ball with his right foot and put the Victorians in front. The Panthers’ response was fragile and only Bozenik, with his head, threatened. In addition to being at an advantage, Vitória is, it is clear, (much) better psychologically and this could prove to be absolutely decisive for the outcome of the classic.

Minimum additional time: 1 minute

31′: Cross from the right by Salvador Agra and header by Robert Bozenik (pressured by Tomás Ribeiro) wide.

Vitória de Guimarães goal! 0-1

Free kick taken by Tiago Silva on the left half and Jota Silva, at the front post, subtly deflects it, with his right foot, for the first goal of the night at Bessa. Vitória fans present in the checkered enclosure explode with joy.

28′: Yellow card to Nélson da Luz (Vitória de Guimarães).

25′: Great opportunity for Vitória de Guimarães! Free kick from the left taken by Tiago Silva and header by Borevkovic for an excellent save by João Gonçalves. On the rebound, Jorge Fernandes also tried his luck, but the ball got stuck in several opposing players. Tomás Ribeiro still had the chance, but the shot went over the bar.

23′: Answer Vitória! Nélson da Luz, from mid-range, shot hard and placed, but João Gonçalves, attentive, flew to his right and made an excellent save for a corner.

22′: Once again Boavista sniffed the goal! Bruno Lourenço, from outside the area, shot in an arc, with his left foot, and forced Bruno Varela to stretch out to avoid the Boavista midfielder’s success.

20′: A pass from Tiago Silva and Jota Silva, albeit from very far away, was aimed at João Gonçalves’ goal, but the Victorian winger’s shot went way over the bar.

16′: Yellow card for Salvador Agra (Boavista) and Tomás Ribeiro (Vitória de Guimarães).

13′: Yellow card to Gaius Makouta (Boavista).

12′: Threaten Boavista! Corner from the right taken by Bruno Lourenço and Roberto Bozenik, at the far post, headed slightly wide.

Tonight, the Victorians have a slight nuance regarding the strategy that has been used by Álvaro Pacheco: 3x4x3 to the detriment of 3x5x2. Bruno Varela is the goalkeeper and Jorge Fernandes, Borevkovic and Tomás Ribeiro make up the central trio. Miguel Maga (right) and Ricardo Mangas (left) play on the wings, with Tiago Silva and Tomás Handel playing in the intermediate sector. From then on, Jota Silva (on the right) and Nélson da Luz (on the left) are the direct supporters of the striker, Adrián Butzke.

The checkers are presented in 3x4x3. Pedro Malheiro (right), Chidozie and Rodrigo Abascal (center) and Bruno Onyemaechi (left) form the defensive quartet, ahead of João Gonçalves, with Seba Pérez and Gaius Makouta playing in the central midfield zone. Salvador Agra (right) and Tiago Morais (left) line up in the corridors, with Bruno Lourenço behind the striker, Robert Bozenik.

5′: Boavista’s first approach to the Vitória de Guimarães area, but Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross went towards Bruno Varela. Furthermore, the ball had already crossed the end line.

Start of the match!

The kick-off was given by Boavista, who plays with their traditional equipment. Vitória de Guimarães presents itself with one of its alternative kits, in this case, all orange.

The three teams enter the (well-treated) pitch at Estádio do Bessa. After the presentation to the fans present in the stands, the choice of field or ball follows before the start of the match.

The night is quite cold, but the stands at Estádio do Bessa are well composed. And many Vitória fans traveled from Guimarães who, as we know, follow the team everywhere. It is therefore expected that human heat, from one side to the other, will emanate from the stands onto the pitch.

By the way, it should be said that in the Victorians’ clinical bulletin, released today by the club, the big news are the presence of João Mendes (muscle complaints) and André Silva (indisposition). Telmo Arcanjo (recovering from surgery) is the other casualty for Álvaro Pacheco.

Vitória de Guimarães also appears in this match with two changes in the starters compared to the match against Sporting (3-2), in the previous round of the Championship: João Mendes and André Silva (both due to injury) leave and Nélson da Luz and Adrián Butzke enter. .

The checkers’ clinical report includes the names of Sasso, Luís Santos, Luís Pires, César Dutra and Augusto Dabó.

Boavista presents itself with two changes to the eleven that had faced Estrela da Amadora (1-3), in the last round of the League: Filipe Ferreira and Ibrahima Camará leave (both by choice), Chidozie and Tiago Morais enter.

Victory of Guimarães (trainer): Alvaro Pacheco

Victory of Guimarães (substitutes): Charles, Mikel Villanueva, Manu Silva, Safira, André André, Zé Carlos, Afonso Freitas, Nuno Santos and Dani Silva

Victory of Guimarães (holders): Bruno Varela (C); Jorge Fernandes, Borevkovic and Thomas Ribeiro; Michael Maga, Thomas Handel, Thiago Silva and Ricardo Mangas; Nelson da Luz, Adrian Butzke and Jota Silva

Good view (trainer): Jorge Couto

Good view (substitutes): Tomé Sousa, Ibrahima Camará, Miguel Reisinho, Masaki Watai, Vukotic, Filipe Ferreira, Jeriel De Santis, Martim Tavares and Berna Conceição

Good view (holders): João Gonçalves; Pedro Malheiro, Chidozie, Rodrigo Abascal and Bruno Onyemaechi; Seba Pérez (C) and Gaius Makouta; Salvador Agra, Bruno Lourenço and Tiago Morais; Robert Bozenik

Referee: Fábio Veríssimo (AF Leiria); Assistants: Pedro Martins and Hugo Marques; 4th Referee: Diogo Rosa; YES/AVAR: Fábio Melo and Ângelo Carneiro

There are now official teams!

Panthers haven’t won in the League for almost three months, the club is going through serious financial problems and Petit, the campaign manager of the last two seasons, will no longer be on the bench; Conquerors arrive at Bessa with (broad) European views and in the round of Sporting-FC Porto and SC Braga-Benfica they can even ‘pull up’ even further ahead; Vimaranenses come from three consecutive victories, the last of which was against… leader

Remember that Boavista arrives at this match at a particularly difficult time of the season, not only because they haven’t won in the League for almost three months – the last victory was against Chaves (4-1), on September 18th -, but also because the club is experiencing financial problems that are in the public domain. Furthermore, add, this will be the chess players’ first game in Petit. The coach left the club in recent days and the team’s leadership will today be in the hands of the duo Jorge Couto/Ricardo Paiva. Instead, Vitória de Guimarães is going through an excellent phase and wants to reach its fourth consecutive victory.

Boavista and Vitória de Guimarães face off at 8:30 pm, at Estádio do Bessa, for a game that can (and should) be considered a classic of Portuguese football. AND SHE WAS will tell you everything about this clash between panthers and conquerors and, as usual, we are counting on you. Come on, dear reader. He is called up and will be a starter!

Goodnight!