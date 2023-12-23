Bobbie Jean, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, passed away | Stars

#Bobbie #Jean #sister #Nick #Aaron #Carter #passed #Stars

Nick Carter has lost another sister. Bobbie Jean Carter died suddenly at the age of 41, mother Jane Carter confirmed to entertainment site TMZ on Saturday. The Backsteet Boys singer also lost his brother, singer Aaron Carter, a year ago. In 2012, the family also lost a daughter and sister, singer Leslie Carter.

In a statement to TMZ, mother Jane said she was “in shock” after hearing about “the sudden death” of her daughter. She also says she needs time “to process the terrible reality that this is happening for the third time.” Carter will provide a more detailed statement at a later date, she said.

Bobbie Jean Carter worked as a clothing stylist for her brothers throughout her life. She was also seen in the reality series House of Carters about the family. Bobbie Jean had an 8 year old daughter.

Last year the family lost singer Aaron Carter. He died on November 5, 2022. Autopsy reports showed that the 34-year-old had drowned in his bathtub after being under the influence of a sedative. In 2012, sister Leslie Carter died at the age of 25 after a fall in the shower.

Singer Nick Carter now has another sister, 36-year-old Angel. She is Aaron’s twin sister.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.