Bobby Kotick is officially leaving Activision Blizzard. Microsoft takes full control of the company

Microsoft just announced big changes for Activision Blizzard. Bobby Kotick will officially leave, and Matt Booty will oversee the work of the teams responsible for franchises such as Call of Duty, Diablo and World of Warcraft.

The Activision acquisition cost Blizzard $69 billion, but Phil Spencer asked the company’s president to stay a few more weeks. Microsoft has put all the pieces in place and revealed the big changes.

Tom Warren of The Verge just confirmed this On December 29th, Bobby Kotick will officially leave Activision Blizzard, But Microsoft hasn’t decided to name another CEO — instead, Mike Ybarra (Blizzard President), Rob Kostic (Activision Publishing President) and Thomas Tipple (Blizzard Vice President) will work under Matt Booty.

Matt Booty has been working on Xbox Game Studios games for years, and in recent weeks Bethesda has come under his wing. Now we can confirm He will be responsible for all Microsoft Gaming games – Xbox, Bethesda, Activision and Blizzard.

Microsoft has decided to carry out a major cleaning in the structures of Activision Blizzard – Lulu Meservey (Director of Communications at Activision Blizzard) will leave the company at the end of January, and Hammam Sakhnini (Vice President of Blizzard and King) will leave at the end of January. End of December and “more Activision Blizzard managers” will only work until March.

