Bochum vs. Union Berlin tip, forecast & odds December 16, 2023

#Bochum #Union #Berlin #tip #forecast #odds #December

VfL Bochum was able to get four out of six possible points against 1. FC Union Berlin in the 2023/24 season. In terms of the table, however, the two teams were worlds apart. While the blue-whites only stayed in the Bundesliga on the last matchday, the Köpenickers moved into the Champions League. Now, however, lies the eleven from the Ruhr area (14th) three points ahead of the Eisernen (15th). Nevertheless, in Bochum against Union Berlin, our tip leans towards the capital city winning.

Table of contents

In the first league game under new coach Nenad Bjelica, the Iron Men were able to show their familiar face again and achieve a 3-1 win against Gladbach. Union thus ended a ten-game winless streak in the Bundesliga (one draw, nine defeats), while at the same time the Bochum team suffered their first defeat after four league games in a row (two wins, two draws).

Bochum – Union Berlin odds | 3 top tips

Betting odds as of December 14, 2023, 3:13 p.m

Overall, this duel was clearly in the hands of the Berliners, who have only lost one of the last seven competitive games against VfL (four wins, two draws). Accordingly, the forecast for Köpenicker’s away win at Bochum against Union Berlin is correct, although it is For the first time in the club’s history, they lost five Bundesliga away games in a row and have recently failed to score two goals in a row.

Because the quotes are impressive, we even use the direct tip and stay in the three-way system. Slightly less risky alternatives would be the Double Chance X2 with under 3.5 goals or Tip 2 played as “Draw No Bet”. We are currently offering a free Bundesliga betting game on the linked page where you can regularly win prizes.

The Advent calendar from Interwetten!

Now open the door

Bochum – Statistics & current form

After the narrowest possible relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season, when VfL Bochum climbed from 17th place to 14th place with a home win against Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 34, the blue-whites’ big goal for the new season is again the league stay.

The first milestone here is to go into the winter break as worry-free as possible. The lead over the first relegation spot is currently four points. Of course, the kickers from the Ruhr area cannot rest too much on their laurels from just 13 points from the first 14 league games.

Video: In this video you can expect exciting analyzes and current assessments of the upcoming Bundesliga games, all of which promise a lot of excitement. As always with a detailed forecast and the odds for the Bundesliga tips. (Source: YouTube / Betting Base)

Only won one of the last seven games against Union Berlin

“We wouldn’t have expected Union there. They are a Champions League participant, but we want to keep them behind us.” Anthony Losilla at Reviersport

After a small phase of strength, during which the blue and whites unbeaten in four consecutive league games remained the same (two wins, two draws), there was another small setback last weekend. Thomas Letsch’s players lost 3-1 away to TSG Hoffenheim.

In total, the team from Grönemeyer City only has two victories. It is all the more surprising that Bochum has such balanced odds against Union Berlin, especially since VfL has only won one of its last seven competitive games against Köpenick (two draws, four defeats).

Bochum have always scored in their last twelve Bundesliga home games

Overall, the home record of the team from the Ruhr area is impressive. The Bochum team have only lost one of the last nine home games in the top echelon of German football (three wins, five draws).

Although overall the exploitation of chances could be significantly better and the Letsch team only has 15 Bundesliga goals in 2023/24 (third lowest in the league), one series suggests that there could be something to be gained against the Iron Men: without exception VfL has always scored at least one own goal in the last twelve Bundesliga home games. The last time this happened was between December 2002 and November 2003 (15 Bundesliga home games at the time).

Expected line-up for Bochum:

Injured and suspended Bochum players:

Last games from Bochum:

Union Berlin – Statistics & current form

Much has been written about the unprecedented decline of 1. FC Union Berlin, which was only able to score a single point out of a possible 30 in the Bundesliga between matchdays 3 and 12 and fell from the top of the table to last place.

So it’s time to start a new chapter in Berlin-Köpenick, where a breath of fresh air has been blowing since Nenad Bjelica took over as coach. In the Champions League, the Iron team said goodbye under their new coach with their heads held high in the two games against Braga (1:1) and Real Madrid (2:3), while the Croatian’s Bundesliga debut promptly saw their first win.

Full concentration on the Bundesliga

The capital city team beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 and suddenly jumped back over the line. Now we have to stay there until the end of the season. It is clear that the Iron Men, who are not only out of the DFB Cup but also won’t be spending the winter in Europe as fourth in the Champions League, can now devote their full concentration to the Bundesliga.

Listen to the new episode Talk & Tips now:

From now on regularly here or on Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, Audio Now, PlayerFM, Castbox and PodBean!

The quality of the squad is definitely there for the Köpenick team to return to the top half of the table in the medium term may. If Bochum is already tipped for an away win against Union Berlin, that would be an important step against a potential direct competitor in the relegation battle.

No clean slate in the last 13 Bundesliga games

The Berliners have lost their last five Bundesliga away games in a row and have failed to score from distance twice in a row. In fact, given the change in coach, what has happened in the last few weeks is no longer that important, because against Gladbach, the team with the weakest conversion of big chances in the Bundesliga (only 24%) showed that at least part of the negative series was of a mental nature.

However, Nenad Bjelica still has to get a handle on one construction site: the defensive vulnerability that has crept in for the capital city team, who have so far been so defensively toxic, in the 2023/24 season. Even on his debut, the Iron Men remained without a clean sheet in what was already the 13th league game in a row. So far, this has only happened between March and August 2021 at the FCU.

Expected lineup of Union Berlin:

Injured and suspended Union Berlin players:

Last games of Union Berlin:

Our Bochum – Union Berlin tip in the odds comparison December 16th, 2023 – 1/X/2

Betting odds as of: December 16, 2023, 00:43

Bochum – Union Berlin Direct comparison / H2H balance

Head to head: 8 – 4 – 13

A total of 25 competitive games have taken place between the two teams so far and 1. FC Union Berlin leads the direct comparison with 13 wins. The Eisernen have only lost one of the last seven competitive games against VfL Bochum (four wins, two draws), but last season they only picked up one of a possible six points against the blue-whites. In their last guest game at the Ruhrstadion, Köpenick suffered a 1-2 defeat.

Statistics highlights for Bochum against Union Berlin

Betting base forecast & Bochum – Union Berlin tip

Basically, the prediction of a not too high-scoring Bundesliga duel for Bochum against Union Berlin is very sound. After all, two of the three Bundesliga teams with the weakest odds when it comes to exploiting big opportunities are facing each other here. Köpenick has just 24%, while VfL has 26%. But it should not go unmentioned that the team from the Ruhr area always scored in their last twelve Bundesliga home games in a row across all seasons has, while the Iron Men have not kept a clean sheet in any of the last 13 league games.

Bochum have only won one of their last seven competitive games against Union Berlin (two draws, four defeats)

Union Berlin ended a ten-game winless streak in the league with a 3-1 home win against Gladbach (one draw, nine defeats)

After four Bundesliga games without defeat (two wins, two draws), Bochum lost again for the first time last weekend (1:3 in Hoffenheim).

Union Berlin has lost all of its last five Bundesliga away games and failed to score in its last two away games

Bochum has only lost one of the last nine Bundesliga home games (three wins, five draws)

No team in the current Bundesliga season has such a weak exploitation of big chances as Union Berlin (24%)

Against this background, the under bet, which seemed promising at first glance, seems a bit too risky to us, which is why we chose tip 2. Although this is associated with a fundamentally high risk, in our opinion the ratio of risk, probability of occurrence and possibility of profit is the highest, which is why the value is still right.

We play tip 2 at Bet at Home at prices of 2.68 with three out of ten units. Both new and existing customers of this bookie should finally be referred to the current Bet at Home voucher.

Bochum vs. Union Berlin – best odds in the Bundesliga

Sieg Bochum: 2.75 @AdmiralBet

Draw: 3.40 @Tipwin

Sieg Union Berlin: 2.68 @Bet-at-home

Odds probabilities for victory Bochum / draw / victory Union Berlin:

Bochum – Union Berlin – betting odds * & other interesting bets at a glance:

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over 2.5 goals: 1.90 @Bet365

Under 2.5 goals: 1.90 @Bet365

Both teams score

JA: 1.70 @Bet365

NO: 2.05 @Bet365

Betting odds as of December 14, 2023, 3:13 p.m