Body begging for carbohydrates? No one talks about this…

Carbohydrates are not the ‘villain’ of diets, as so many people think. In the right quantity, consuming them “will allow you to maintain good levels of energy, concentration and help you lose weight healthily in the long term”, as nutritionist Ana Rita Campos explains, in a post made on the social network Instagram.

The expert also makes a point of highlighting that “metabolic diseases and greater fat reserves do not arise from the consumption of potatoes, bananas or rice, but rather from the excessive consumption of sweets, fried foods and processed foods”.

As such, Ana Rita Campos points out some warning signs that your body gives when it consumes less carbohydrates than it should:

1- Anxiety for sweets after main meals;

2- Little concentration;

3- Irritability;

4- Low sporting performance;

5- Fatigue;

6- Slow muscle recovery;

7- Headache.

More Interesting News