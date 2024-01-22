BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!

BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8! – Last minute news

This morning, 2 more bodies were found on the beach of a hotel in Antalya’s Serik district. Thus, the number of bodies found on Antalya beaches in the last 6 days increased to 8. On the other hand, the lifeless body of a woman was found on the beach in Köyceğiz district of Muğla.

Two more bodies were found in the morning on the beach of a hotel in Kadriye District of Antalya’s Serik district.

