#BODY #BEACH #number #bodies #washed #ashore #Antalya #increased

BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8! – Last minute news

This morning, 2 more bodies were found on the beach of a hotel in Antalya’s Serik district. Thus, the number of bodies found on Antalya beaches in the last 6 days increased to 8. On the other hand, the lifeless body of a woman was found on the beach in Köyceğiz district of Muğla.

Entry: 22.01.2024 – 13:34 Update: 22.01.2024 – 14:03

facebook

twitter-x

linkedin

whatsapp

mail

SUBSCRIBE TO

Two more bodies were found in the morning on the beach of a hotel in Kadriye District of Antalya’s Serik district.

Read more!

IMPORTANT HEADLINES OF THE DAY

All rights of the articles, news, videos and photographs published on haberturk.com website belong to Haberturk Gazetecilik A.Ş. It cannot be quoted without permission, even by citing the source.

Copyright © 2021 – All rights reserved. Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.