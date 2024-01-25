Boeing cannot expand Max 737 production

January 25, 2024 – 9:57 p.m

The US Federal Aviation Administration is halting Boeing Max production expansion for airlines and suppliers, reports. The FAA’s announcement came hours after Boeing delivered the first 737 Max to a Chinese airline since March 2019.

The FAA’s decision to halt the expansion in the wake of the Alaska Airlines crash is an unprecedented interference with production schedules. The authority says the regulation means Boeing can continue to build Max planes at its current monthly rate, but not increase the rate. The authority did not provide an estimate of how long the restriction would last, nor did it specify how many planes Boeing could produce each month.

The approval to resume flights was a relief for US Max 9 operators Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, which had been forced to cancel thousands of flights.

Boeing is also trying to increase production of its best-selling single-aisle 737 Max family to keep up with demand and catch up with European planemaker Airbus in the market.

“The quality assurance issues we’re experiencing are unacceptable,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. He added that Max’s production expansion will be halted until the issues are resolved. “We will have several experts on site to closely monitor and monitor production and manufacturing activities.”

