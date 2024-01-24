Boeing Involved in Another Incident, 757 Airplane Nose Wheel Suddenly Dislodged

#Boeing #Involved #Incident #Airplane #Nose #Wheel #Suddenly #Dislodged

International

luc, CNBC Indonesia

News

Wednesday, 01/24/2024 14:16 IWST

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Boeing was involved in another incident after the nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines came loose and rolled as the plane prepared to take off last weekend from Atlanta international airport. The incident was disclosed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

After this incident, there has been no official response from Boeing.

Based on reports Wednesday (24/1/2024), Saturday’s nose wheel crash came amid intense scrutiny of the aircraft manufacturer by federal regulators following a mid-air explosion of a fuselage panel that caused an 8-week-old Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane flown by Alaska Airlines had to make an emergency landing.

No one was seriously injured in the explosion, but the FAA halted production of 171 MAX 9s after the Jan. 5 incident.

The agency has recommended that airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER jets check the door seals on the jets to ensure they are secure after several airlines reported loose hardware during inspections of the grounded MAX 9 planes.

According to a preliminary FAA notice filed Monday documenting the removal of the 757’s nose gear, none of the 184 passengers or six crew members were injured in the incident that occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The report said the plane was lined up and waiting to take off when “its nose gear came loose and it rolled down a hill.”

According to reports New York Timesthe plane was scheduled for a flight to Bogota, Colombia, when the crash occurred, and a Delta spokesperson said the passengers were moved to a replacement flight.

The newspaper said Boeing declined to comment and directed questions to the airline. The FAA told the newspaper it was continuing its investigation into the incident.

Watch the video below:

Jabodebek LRT Returns to Normal Until the Fed Holds Interest Rates

(luc/luc)